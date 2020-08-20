Senator Skoufis Secures $200,000 Grant for Road Repaving in Village of West Haverstraw 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) announced that he secured $200,000 in state funding for the Village of West Haverstraw to carry out much-needed infrastructure upgrades on local roads. Senator Skoufis secured this funding through the State and Municipal Facilities Program and the grant will be distributed by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). Thanks in part to Senator Skoufis’ funding, Larkin Lane and Silvestro Way in Garnerville will be repaved this week. In 2021, the grant will cover the costs of repaving on Malone Avenue, Kinsman Lane, and Hurd Avenue. These are all highly trafficked roads off Route 202 in the Village of West Haverstraw.

“This funding will help take some of the financial burden off the Village of West Haverstraw and its taxpayers,” said Senator Skoufis. “Now more than ever, local municipalities and residents are cash-strapped, which is why I’ll continue doing everything possible to bring back our tax dollars from Albany. Everyone deserves safe roads to drive on and I look forward to a smoother ride through the village in the coming weeks.”

“I’d like to thank Senator Skoufis for understanding the importance of this type of funding,” said Village of West Haverstraw Mayor Robert D’Amelio. “With this grant, the Village of West Haverstraw can address additional infrastructure needs this year. One of my administration’s top concerns is to ensure our aging infrastructure is upgraded and safe for our residents.”

Senator Skoufis previously announced a $150,000 grant for the Village of West Haverstraw to purchase a new HVAC system in order to provide heating, air conditioning, and ventilation at the West Haverstraw Community Center. In the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias when many residents were out of power, the village’s new HVAC system was able to provide cooling and charging stations in the Community Center for residents, further demonstrating the importance of this project. Skoufis has also secured grants for the town and village of Haverstraw as well as Stony Point. Additional announcements are set for the coming weeks.