Man arrested following double stabbing in Spring Valley

RAMAPO, NY – On Saturday, August 8 at approximately 11:06 p.m., the Ramapo Police Department responded to a residence on Fairview Ave in Spring Valley for a report of multiple parties in an altercation, knife involved. Two males whom reside at the residence had been stabbed. The suspect was being held in place by witnesses awaiting police arrival. Investigation on scene by RPD patrol units and detectives determined that the suspect was involved in an altercation stemming from an incident earlier in the day at the household. RC Sheriff’s BCI Unit assisted RPD in processing the crime scene.

One victim was transported by a relative to Nyack Hospital prior to police arrival. The second victim was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center. Suspect was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital. All three sustained non-life threatening injuries. Suspect expected to be charged and arraigned later today with Assault 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

FROM ROCKLAND REPORT