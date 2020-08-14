5 Best Ways to Try Something New

Lockdown doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, does it? We’re all getting a little bit bored of doing the same things, and maybe wanting to try something new. The question is, what should you try? And how do you try something that you aren’t sure that you’re going to like without committing to it?

YouTube

If you’re wanting to try a new hobby, then YouTube is definitely an excellent place to start. Start by watching videos of a few different things for inspiration to see if you might like to try them. Once you’ve got an idea, then dive in and have a go.

There are videos for things like how to crochet and how to bullet journal, as well as for things like yoga and dance. You can make your search as specific as you want. If, for example, you want to learn to do the cha-cha, then type that in! Or if you don’t have as much of an idea, try a general search and see what pops up.

If there is a yoga or a dance studio in your area then chances are that they will have created some online content for people to engage with during the pandemic, so have a look for them to see if you like their style and will want to start classes with them when they are open again.

Talk to Your Friends

This is a simple and effective way to find a new hobby. Ask your friends about their hobbies, or if there are any hobbies that they have always wanted to try. If they have a hobby already, they will probably be more than happy to teach you or take you along to a class with them, or you can find something that you both want to try together.

Subscription Boxes

Subscription boxes are a great way to try new things. Every month, you’ll get a box delivered to your door with all that you need, you don’t have to go anywhere or even choose anything usually! It’s like having a mini Christmas each month.

A good one to try is ZampleBox, they have created the first membership club for vaping, and each month they send you a curated box of vape juices based on your personal flavor profile. They have built up their profiles based on member feedback, so they have done most of the research for you. All you need to do is sit back and enjoy it.

Apps

For some potential hobbies, the app store is the place to go. For example, you have always wanted to learn a new language, then you could download Duolingo and give it a try!

Most apps will have a free trial version that you can use while you decide if you like it, and you can then pay to upgrade to a more full service if you decide you want to commit. This makes apps a great way to try new things with no risk.

Trial Classes

This one is quite area-dependent as it depends on the lockdown rules in your state, but a lot of dance clubs and gyms will offer a free trial first class to see if you like what they are offering. Utilizing these free classes is a great way to try new things without making a financial commitment.