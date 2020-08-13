ROCKLAND COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST GRAND JURY TERM INDICTMENTS SINCE THE CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that the first Grand Jury term, since the Coronavirus shutdown, ended today, August 12, 2020. This Grand Jury was very busy as there was a back log of serious cases that were put on hold due to the pandemic. During the four-week term that started on July 17,2020, the Grand Jury handed up twenty-five Indictments, which included the most serious of crimes: Murders, Rapes, Assaults, Robberies, Burglaries, Public Corruption, Domestic Violence and Drug cases. We have many more cases that must be indicted due to the Governor’s Executive Orders that prohibited Grand Jury to sit during the pandemic. The People of Rockland County can rest assured that the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to keeping the wheels of Justice moving forward within the guidelines provided by the Office of Court Administration.

The following is a list of the Indicted cases:

Manuel Palaguachi-Saguay

Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child – PL 130.96

Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child – PL 130.75(1)(b)

Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree – PL 130.60(2)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – PL 260.10(1)

Wilbur Perez-Ramos

Attempted Robbery in the First Degree – PL 110/160.15(3)

Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree – PL 110/160.10(2)(a)

Assault in the Second Degree – PL 120.05(2)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree – PL 265.01(2)

Robert C. Williams III

Murder in the First Degree – PL 125.27(1)(a)(viii)

Murder in the Second Degree – PL 125.25(1) – 2counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – PL 265.03

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – PL 215.51(b)(iii) & 215.51(b)(i) – 2 counts

Monise Gue

Assault in the First Degree – PL 120.10(1)

Joshua N. Gonzalez

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree – PL 155.35(1)

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree – PL 155.30(8)

Esteban Alvarado

Assault in the Second Degree – PL 120.05(2)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree – PL 265.01(2)

Jorge Velasquez

Assault in the Second Degree – PL 120.05(2)

Jason Jabouin

Murder in the Second Degree – PL 125.25(1) & (3) – 3 counts

Robbery in the First Degree – PL 160.15(1) & (3) – 2 counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree- PL 265.03(1)(b) & (3) – 2counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree – PL 265.02(1)

Michael LaFrancois

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree – PL 220.06(5)

Frantz Beauvais

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree – PL 220.09(1)

Quinten Jackson

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree – PL 220.09(1)

Jerry Harrison

Robbery in the First Degree – PL 160.15(1) & (3) – 2 counts

Assault in the Second Degree – PL 120.10(1) & (4) – 2 counts

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree – PL 265.02(1) – 2 counts

John Kezek

Official Misconduct – PL 195.00 – 5 counts

Christopher Taggart

Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree – PL 205.25(1) – 2 counts

Official Misconduct – PL 195.00 – 21 counts

Dromyneak Montgomery

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree – PL 145.10

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree – PL 145.05(2)

Michael Monroe

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – PL 215.51(b)(v)

Mardoqueo Ramirez-Lara

Rape in the First Degree – PL 130.35(1)

Rape in the Third Degree – 130.25(2) & (3) – 2 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – PL 260.10

Terrance Stroud

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th – PL 220.09(1)

Detrich McQueen

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd – PL 265.03(3)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – PL 265.02(8)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation – PL 121.11(a)

Marco Blandino

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree – PL 145.05(2)

Segundo Guaman

Felony Aggravated Driving with a Child – VTL 1192.2(A)(B) – 2 counts

Driving While Intoxicated – VTL 1192.2 & 1192.3 – 2 counts

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – PL 260.10 – 2 counts

Oscar Ramos-Maeda

Felony Driving While Intoxicated – VTL 1192.3 & 1192.2 – 2 counts

William Roberts

Burglary in the Second Degree – PL 140.25(2)

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – PL 215.51(b)(iv) & 215.51(b)(ii) – 2 counts

Matthew Bellanton

Felony Driving While Intoxicated – VTL 1192.3

Delmus Broadnax

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – PL 215.51(c)

Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – PL 215.51(b)(v)