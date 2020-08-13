ROCKLAND COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST GRAND JURY TERM INDICTMENTS SINCE THE CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that the first Grand Jury term, since the Coronavirus shutdown, ended today, August 12, 2020. This Grand Jury was very busy as there was a back log of serious cases that were put on hold due to the pandemic. During the four-week term that started on July 17,2020, the Grand Jury handed up twenty-five Indictments, which included the most serious of crimes: Murders, Rapes, Assaults, Robberies, Burglaries, Public Corruption, Domestic Violence and Drug cases. We have many more cases that must be indicted due to the Governor’s Executive Orders that prohibited Grand Jury to sit during the pandemic. The People of Rockland County can rest assured that the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to keeping the wheels of Justice moving forward within the guidelines provided by the Office of Court Administration.
The following is a list of the Indicted cases:
Manuel Palaguachi-Saguay
Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child – PL 130.96
Course of Sexual Conduct against a Child – PL 130.75(1)(b)
Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree – PL 130.60(2)
Endangering the Welfare of a Child – PL 260.10(1)
Wilbur Perez-Ramos
Attempted Robbery in the First Degree – PL 110/160.15(3)
Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree – PL 110/160.10(2)(a)
Assault in the Second Degree – PL 120.05(2)
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree – PL 265.01(2)
Robert C. Williams III
Murder in the First Degree – PL 125.27(1)(a)(viii)
Murder in the Second Degree – PL 125.25(1) – 2counts
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree – PL 265.03
Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – PL 215.51(b)(iii) & 215.51(b)(i) – 2 counts
Monise Gue
Assault in the First Degree – PL 120.10(1)
Joshua N. Gonzalez
Grand Larceny in the Third Degree – PL 155.35(1)
Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree – PL 155.30(8)
Esteban Alvarado
Assault in the Second Degree – PL 120.05(2)
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree – PL 265.01(2)
Jorge Velasquez
Assault in the Second Degree – PL 120.05(2)
Jason Jabouin
Murder in the Second Degree – PL 125.25(1) & (3) – 3 counts
Robbery in the First Degree – PL 160.15(1) & (3) – 2 counts
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree- PL 265.03(1)(b) & (3) – 2counts
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree – PL 265.02(1)
Michael LaFrancois
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree – PL 220.06(5)
Frantz Beauvais
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree – PL 220.09(1)
Quinten Jackson
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree – PL 220.09(1)
Jerry Harrison
Robbery in the First Degree – PL 160.15(1) & (3) – 2 counts
Assault in the Second Degree – PL 120.10(1) & (4) – 2 counts
Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree – PL 265.02(1) – 2 counts
John Kezek
Official Misconduct – PL 195.00 – 5 counts
Christopher Taggart
Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree – PL 205.25(1) – 2 counts
Official Misconduct – PL 195.00 – 21 counts
Dromyneak Montgomery
Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree – PL 145.10
Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree – PL 145.05(2)
Michael Monroe
Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – PL 215.51(b)(v)
Mardoqueo Ramirez-Lara
Rape in the First Degree – PL 130.35(1)
Rape in the Third Degree – 130.25(2) & (3) – 2 counts
Endangering the Welfare of a Child – PL 260.10
Terrance Stroud
Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th – PL 220.09(1)
Detrich McQueen
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd – PL 265.03(3)
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – PL 265.02(8)
Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation – PL 121.11(a)
Marco Blandino
Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree – PL 145.05(2)
Segundo Guaman
Felony Aggravated Driving with a Child – VTL 1192.2(A)(B) – 2 counts
Driving While Intoxicated – VTL 1192.2 & 1192.3 – 2 counts
Endangering the Welfare of a Child – PL 260.10 – 2 counts
Oscar Ramos-Maeda
Felony Driving While Intoxicated – VTL 1192.3 & 1192.2 – 2 counts
William Roberts
Burglary in the Second Degree – PL 140.25(2)
Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – PL 215.51(b)(iv) & 215.51(b)(ii) – 2 counts
Matthew Bellanton
Felony Driving While Intoxicated – VTL 1192.3
Delmus Broadnax
Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – PL 215.51(c)
Criminal Contempt in the First Degree – PL 215.51(b)(v)