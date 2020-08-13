County Executive Day Signs Resolution for Sale of Property to Habitat For Humanity of Rockland  

County Executive Ed Day signed the Resolution authorizing the sale of tax delinquent county-owned property to Habitat For Humanity of Rockland. 28 and 32 Second Street, Hillburn, NY, were acquired through foreclosures by Rockland County. Habitat For Humanity offered to purchase the properties for $53,932.01 which is the amount of delinquent tax due to the County through December 31, 2019. “Selling these tax delinquent properties to Habitat For Humanity is a win-win for residents of the County and the Village of Hillburn,” said County Executive Day. “This organization is able to do amazing things for deserving residents while improving the character of our community. I look forward to seeing the turnaround of these properties.”

County Legislator Charles Falciglia, Village of Hillburn Mayor Joseph Tursi and members of Habitat For Humanity of Rockland attended the Resolution signing. This will be the fourth house in Hillburn and 10th in Rockland County rehabilitated by Habitat For Humanity of Rockland. The closing for these properties is expected to take place before the end of the month. Legislator Falciglia, who represents the Village of Hillburn said, “Habitat For Humanity is a real-life home improvement show. Every home improved enhances the value and pride in a neighborhood.”

Mayor Tursi said, “the Village is thrilled to be partnering with Habitat For Humanity and the County of Rockland to bring affordable housing to not only Hillburn, but to Rockland County as well. Our village is committed to continuing our relationship with the County and Habitat For Humanity to bring more projects like these to our communities. We would like to thank County Executive Ed Day, Keith Albert of Habitat For Humanity and Stephen Powers from the County Executive’s Office for their collaboration to help bring this project to fruition.”

Habitat For Humanity of Rockland intends to retrofit the house to meet the cutting-edge Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready Homes standard. This will create improved indoor health conditions for the new homeowners while being cash-positive from the moment of occupancy due to smart energy-efficient upgrades. Keith Albert Executive Director of Habitat For Humanity of Rockland said, “this Home will be a win for another deserving Rockland working family and be a credit to the community. I thank County Executive Ed Day and Hillburn Mayor Joseph Tursi for their help in making this possible. Habitat Rockland is grateful for their partnership in providing safe, affordable housing for Rockland working families.”