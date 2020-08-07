Suffern Native Serves Aboard Navy Submarine

SANTA RITA, Guam (July 30, 2020) Sonar Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Joseph Granadillo, a native of Suffern, New York, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), poses for a photo while in sonar. Key West is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jordyn Diomede)

