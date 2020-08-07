O&R PLANS TO FINISH VAST MAJORITY OF ISAIAS RESTORATION TUESDAY; POWER’S BACK TO OVER HALF OF 200,000 KNOCKED OUT BY STORM

Orange & Rockland plans to finish restoring power by Tuesday night, Aug. 11 at 11 p.m. to the vast majority of the approximately 200,000 customers who lost service in yesterday’s fast-moving, hard-hitting storm. The crews have already restored power to more than half the customers affected by the storm, which caused enormous damage in the short time it was in the area.

The restoration will continue around the clock until the remaining approximately 100,000 customers have their service back. O&R proceeded on a number of important fronts to continue assessing damage, addressing public safety issues, clearing critical roads and restoring locations that provide critical services such as hospitals, nursing homes and police and fire stations.

Crews are working to:

Repair the 10 transmission lines damaged by the storm. Those lines deliver bulk power into the O&R system from the electric grid and play a vital role in the reliable operation of the O&R electric system.

Help open more than 100 critical community roads that have been closed by storm damage that includes downed electric wires.

Restore electric service to eight hospitals and more than 750 essential services customers that lost their electric service to storm damage.

Also, O&R crews will focus on electric service repair and restoration throughout its service area. O&R tree removal contractors will fanout throughout the service area to repair damage. Restoration efforts will be further supported today by over 150 additional contractor overhead line technicians. O&R is seeking another 750 overhead line technicians from its mutual aid and contractor partners. O&R’s 1,100-person workforce has been fully mobilized to restore service.