Legislator Paul: ‘Proud To Be Part Of Rockland’s Rich Diversity’

The pandemic may have put a damper on festivities, but the Rockland County Legislature is still celebrating Indian American Heritage Month.

“Rockland County enjoys a rich, vibrant and wonderfully diverse community and I am so proud to share my Indian heritage with my neighbors,” Rockland County Legislator Aney Paul said.” We may have to celebrate differently this year, but we are enthusiastic and grateful for the opportunity.”

Traditionally, the Legislature has invited prominent local residents and businesses into its chambers for a celebration each August. While that wasn’t possible this year due to concerns about COVID-19, it didn’t stop legislators from acknowledging the 73rd anniversary of India’s independence.

Rockland County Legislature Chairman Alden Wolfe has proclaimed August as Indian-American Heritage Month in Rockland County. On the state level, State Senator David Carlucci and Assemblyman Ken Zebrowski sponsored similar proclamations, which were approved in both houses.

It’s easy to spot the signs of a dynamic, successful and enthusiastic Indian American community, with dance schools, cultural performances and well-reviewed restaurants common around Rockland County.

“While we may not be able to physically gather, we can still acknowledge the wonderful contributions of Rockland’s Indian American community,” Legislator Wolfe said. “Our Indian friends, neighbors and businesses are important threads in our County’s cultural fabric.”

On Aug. 15th of each year, India commemorates its independence from the United Kingdom in 1947. Locally, the India Cultural Society of Rockland marks the occasion with the annual India Day Parade & Festival, which includes a flag-raising ceremony at the County Courthouse, instrumental music, dance, Indian food, Henna tattoos, children’s activities, and more.

This year, the parade won’t be held, but there will be a virtual event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. The program will include classical, Bollywood and contemporary dances and patriotic songs by the India Cultural Society’s youth members. Go here for more information: https://www.facebook.com/India-Cultural-Society-Of-Rockland-538050482874884

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 7,800 Indian-Americans call Rockland County home.