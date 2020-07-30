State Police along with New York State Park Police responded to Harriman State Park for a drowning

PRESS RELEASE

On Monday, July 27, 2020 at approximately 2:46 p.m. New York State Police along with New York State Park Police responded Seven Lakes Drive – Lake Sebago Beach Harriman State Park for a report of a drowning. Investigation revealed that 7 people were swimming in the lake. Rashad Ibrahim, age 25 of Bronx, NY, slipped off a rock into the lake and began struggling. He did not resurface. Ibrahim was located deceased by Thiells Search and Rescue. State and Park Police were also assisted by Mahwah Fire Department.