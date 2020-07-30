Rockland Refreshes!



With summer now in full swing, warm weather and sunshine are encouraging people from near and far to visit Rockland County to safely enjoy food, fun, and adventure. The opening of the shared use path across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge has opened Rockland to thousands more visitors every week.

“Now that restaurants have reopened in Rockland County, residents and visitors can experience a variety of safe and enjoyable dining options,” County Executive Ed Day said. “The safety measures and protocols implemented by our restaurants and businesses will ensure a healthy experience for visitors. From craft breweries to ice cream to small bites, Rockland County has something to fit everyone’s tastes.”

Here is just a small sampling of what you will find in Rockland County:

Two Villains Brewing

One of Rockland County’s newest microbreweries, Two Villains Brewing offers visitors a refreshing selection of craft beers and small bites. Recently, Two Villains began canning their craft beer. Perfect for the cooler! Located at 132 Main Street in Nyack, New York. Open daily from 3 – 11 p.m. For more information, please call 845-480-5495 or visit https://www. twovillainsbeer.com/

RH241 Farm to Family

. Check out RH241 “Farm to Family” offering a drive thru window for fresh, healthy menu options as well as coffee and Jane’s Homemade ice cream. Located at 241 S Little Tor Road in New City, New York. Open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, please call 845-638-2233 or visit https://rheventspace.com

Hoyer’s Ice Cream

Looking for a delicious frozen treat on a hot summer day? Why not stop by Hoyer’s for ice cream or frozen yogurt? Located at 17 Route 9W in West Haverstraw, New York. Open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, please call 845-947-3652.

Playa Cancun Restaurant

Stop by Playa Cancun Restaurant in Stony Point where you will enjoy refreshing, specialty drinks and a delectable Tex-Mex menu. Located at 10 Grassy Point Road in Stony Point, New York. Open Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, please call 845-271-3366.

The Ice Factory

Cool down at the Ice Factory in Suffern with premium Italian Ices. Located at 30 Chestnut Street in Suffern, New York. Open daily from 12 – 9 p.m. For more information, please call 845-504-5789.

“With an average of 1,000 visitors per day crossing the path on the bridge, Rockland County is the gateway to food, fun, and adventure,” Economic Development and Tourism Director Jeremy Schulman said. “Take a walk or bike ride across the new bridge path where you’ll experience magnificent river views and public art and make your way into Rockland where you’ll enjoy a variety of refreshing and diverse dining options.”