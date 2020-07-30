Monsey Park & Ride Project Gets Additional Funding

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

County Legislature Votes Unanimously To Approve Contract With Company Constructing New Lot Off Route 59

As work continues on the new park and ride lot nearing completion near the corner of Saddle River Road and Route 59 in Monsey, the Rockland County Legislature has backed the contract that will allow the finalization.

“This is really great news for commuters because they will be able to enjoy a new park and ride lot that will hopefully improve their overall commuter experience,” Rockland County Legislator Itamar Yeger, chairman of the Planning & Public Works Committee, said. “With the new buses from Hudson Link, as well as our County Transport of Rockland buses, we’re really helping to modernize the overall service.”

On the recommendation of the Rockland County Purchasing Department, the Legislature unanimously approved an amendment to the contract with Tomco Construction Inc. of Mount Arlington, N.J. in the additional amount of about $1.38 million.

That figure brings the original contract approved by the Legislature in 2018 to a total of about $7.05 million. No local county tax dollars will be needed for the project because the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will cover all costs.

The additional funding is to pay for unforeseen costs, including remediation of illegally buried commercial drainage, shoring requirements, test pits of undersurface garbage, an ADA compliance change, excavation work, added security fencing, weather delays, winter shutdown, and other issues encountered while Tomco worked on the eight-acre site.

All of the findings at the site and the expenditures have been reviewed and confirmed by the county’s engineering consultants, HVEA Engineers, and Rockland County Department of Public Transportation staff to ensure all work conforms with FTA requirements, a necessary step for the County to be reimbursed fully for the project.

“This is a significant project and we’re grateful for the federal and state funding that will be reimbursed to the County,” said Rockland County Legislature Chairman Alden H. Wolfe, whose district includes the park and ride commuter lots. “The area that it will serve sorely needs a new, organized area to help improve their daily job commutes, as well as trips to the doctor, shopping and other destinations.”

Both legislators praised the work done by the staff of the County Public Transportation department, and other departments, to bring the project to fruition.

The park and ride project has gone up on a strip of property that runs behind businesses along Route 59 near the corner of Saddle River Road. It includes two parking lots, a bus turn-around, roads into the lots, a large cul-de-sac for other turning needs, numerous lights, sidewalks, fencing, and a large water retention area. The overall park and ride area will accommodate some 300 vehicles and is expected to open this year.

The County currently leases property at the former Rockland Drive-In Movie Theater but expects to discontinue its use of that area once the new lot is fully operational. Transdev’s Hudson Link and the Rockland Transport of Rockland buses will serve the lot. The county executive has signed and returned the resolution to the Legislature.