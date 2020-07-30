Get Free Solar/Battery Storage Shopping Tips at O&R’s Online Store; Expert Advisors Guide You in Making the Right Choice for Your Home

PEARL RIVER, NY July 30, 2020 — Orange & Rockland (O&R) has launched an online marketplace designed to provide free evaluation assistance to its customers who want to purchase solar and/or battery storage equipment to power their homes.

The new marketplace is open for business at oru.solar.com.

O&R Vice President – Operations Francis W. Peverly said, “The new world of solar and battery power changes moment to moment. Exciting advances occur daily. That’s why it is so critical to have an expert in the business to guide you every step of the way through selecting and sizing an installation to designing, financing, bidding and building the project. That’s what our new program offers.”

The newly designed online process is easy and helps take the mystery out of solar and/or battery storage selection. To administer this program, O&R has chosen Pick My Solar, an online solar and storage purchasing marketplace, to provide home and business owners with expert advice and high-quality custom bids from a national network of highly qualified solar and storage installers.

This online site invites customers to tailor their projects by providing an estimate of their average energy bill, choice of financing option (cash or loan) and whether customers want to add battery storage to the project. These various options can be mixed and matched, depending on customer preference.

The customers will be assigned a personal online energy advisor who will walk the customer through the process, including remote system design and competitive bidding on the project by approved qualified installers.

The new online solar/battery storage marketplace offers:

100 percent online – Compare and select using O&R’s online tools to find the offer that best fits your solar needs from rooftop to ground mount to community solar. You also can pair your solar system with a storage system.

Less time – Get multiple quotes all in one place instead of negotiating with each installer.

More savings – Choose from a network of approved installers that compete for your project, giving you a better price selection.

Hassle-free — Avoid the worry of repetitive, high-pressure sales tactics by using a list of qualified installers to choose from.

This service is free to use when considering if solar and/or battery storage are a good fit for your energy future.