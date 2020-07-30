Chita Rivera Wows Dance and Theatre Students at Coupé Theatre Studio in Nanuet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Each summer Coupé Dance Studio has more than 65 students enrolled in its summer dance and theatre program. Part of that experience includes heading to Broadway to see multiple shows and even go backstage where possible to meet with the artists.

So on July 23, Coupe’s Summer Camp Students met the legendary Chita Rivera outside the studio and listened as the star of stage and screen shared stories and wisdom garnered from her more than 60 years in the entertainment industry.

Tony-winning dancer, actress, and singer Chita Rivera made her primary impact as a performer in Broadway musicals, appearing in them regularly for over 40 years, including a breakout part in West Side Story and starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, The Rink, and Kiss of the Spider Woman. She also performed in nightclubs and on television and in film. As a recording artist, she is represented by a series of original Broadway cast albums and solo recordings. She also appeared on Broadway in Chicago in 1975 co-starring with Gwen Verdon.

Coupé Theatre Studio opened in Rockland County in 1970 and was founded by Diane Coupé Frankel. Mrs. Frankel’s philosophy for the studio is based on her English background of training in dance and theatre. The training builds a solid foundation of technique and provides students with a well-rounded education in ballet, jazz, tap, modern dance and musical theatre, producing versatile dancers.

With over 30 highly qualified teachers on staff, Coupé has become the area’s preeminent school for producing well-rounded dancers and performers, many of which go on to perform on Broadway and around the world. At the heart of Coupé’s teaching always remained a deep philosophy that students deserve the highest quality of instruction and individualized attention, and that every single student is special. Coupé still strives to ensure this philosophy is carried out in each and every class.