TIMELINES 7/23/20

Rockland County man charged with public lewdness in Sullivan County

MONTICELLO – Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Garnerville man on a misdemeanor charge of public lewdness. It is alleged that on June 17 at about 7:30 p.m., Andrew Kelly, 24, approached a female pedestrian in the Village of Bloomingburg, asked directions, and then exposed himself. Kelly was issued an appearance ticket returnable in Bloomingburg Village Court. Kelly was previously arrested by the State Police on June 7 in the Village of Wurtsboro on similar charges. That case is pending.

Senator David Carlucci Helps Pass Legislation to Combat Housing Discrimination

Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester) helped pass legislation (S.6874A) in the New York State Senate to address housing discrimination. The bill ensures real estate agents who deny individuals or families the dignity of choosing their home or neighborhood based on discriminatory practices, can lose their license, have it suspended or face a fine. This legislation upholds the Human Rights Law, which makes housing discrimination of any kind illegal in New York State.

Senator David Carlucci said, “Housing discrimination of any kind is wrong. New Yorkers should not be “steered” towards certain communities based on race, ethnicity, gender or sexual identity. We need laws that do not just reflect this sentiment, but hold real estate agents accountable when this occurs. Every New Yorker should have access to equal and fair housing.”

The bill co-sponsored by Carlucci passed through the New York State Senate with bipartisan support in a vote of 59-1. The legislation must pass through the Assembly and be signed by the Governor to become law.

Unemployment continued its rise in June

ALBANY – The June 2020 unemployment rate in the Hudson Valley Region was 12.2 percent, up from 11.1 percent in May and up from 3.6 percent in June 2019, the state labor department reported on Tuesday. In June, there were 138,900 unemployed in the region, up from 125,200 in May and up from 41,700 in June 2019. Year-over-year in June 2020, labor force decreased by 14,400 or 1.2 percent, to 1,139,400. The rate was 12.1 percent in Rockland County. Columbia County had the lowest rate in June at 8.8 percent. Putnam County had a 11.2 percent rate, followed by 11.3 percent in Ulster County, 11.5 percent in Greene and Dutchess counties; 12.1 percent in Rockland, 12.2 percent in Sullivan County, 12.5 percent in Westchester County, and 12.7 percent in Orange County. The region’s June 2020 unemployment rate of 12.2 percent is the highest June level in the history of the current series dating back to 1990.

Car strikes, kills man mowing his lawn

ORANGEBURG – An Orangeburg man was struck and killed by a car as he was mowing his lawn in Orangeburg. Orangetown Police said a 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by Jared DeVera, 29, of Englewood, New Jersey, was traveling southbound on Lester Drive at about 5:44 p.m. on July 15 when his car veered off the road and struck Giovanni Bolano, 53, as he was mowing. He died of injuries sustained in the crash.

DeVera appeared to be driving in an impaired condition, was arrested and submitted to a chemical blood test. He was subsequently charged with manslaughter and driving while ability impaired. DeVera was arraigned and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. Orangetown Police were assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, Rockland Paramedic Services, and South Orangetown Ambulance Corps. The Orangetown Police Department Accident Investigation Team is conducting further investigation.

Metro-North back to accepting cash fares

NEW YORK – The Metro-North Railroad is now accepting cash fare payments on all trains. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the railroad temporarily suspended accepting cash payments due to health precautions. Customers now can also use cash to purchase tickets at Metro-North ticket vending machines and may purchased electronically using MTA eTix at https://new.mta.info/mta-etix directly from a smartphone. Customers and employees are required to wear a face mask or covering on all Metro-North property and trains. Social distancing should also be practiced whenever possible by using all available doors to board trains.

Cuomo sets stage for Bridge Authority takeover

ALBANY – It appears that Governor Andrew Cuomo will have his way and take control of the New York State Bridge Authority, which operates the five crossings over the Hudson River in the Mid-Hudson Valley. Back in March, state lawmakers defeated Cuomo’s plan to merge the Bridge Authority with the Thruway Authority, but legislation that did pass allows him to replace all of the current Bridge Authority members.

The authority has seven positions. Two are currently vacant.

The Senate Finance Committee today (Thursday) will consider a resolution by Cuomo to remove Chairman Richard Gerentine and Roderick Dressell of Ulster County, Vice-chairman Roger Higgins along with Diane Jablonski of Dutchess County and Henry Stanton who represents Westchester. In addition to removing the existing board members, Cuomo is seeking to appoint Lou Lanza and Llan Gilbert of Westchester, Michael O’Brien of Dutchess, Joan McDonald representing Putnam, Alexander Berardi of Ulster, along with Maria Bruni and Colin Jarvis from Orange County.

The legislation will also authorize all operations of the Bridge Authority to go into a shared services agreement with the Thruway Authority, which insiders say is the first step toward a complete takeover of the Bridge Authority by the Thruway Authority.

Source – MidHudson News