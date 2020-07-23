To the Editor,

Sheriff Falco has risen through the ranks of the Rockland County Sheriff Department. I believe he has held every position from Dispatcher , deputy,and every supervision rank. I do believe no one currently knows the Sheriff Department better than Sheriff Falco with his nearly 40 years of service to the people of Rockland County. Recently the Sheriff has faced complaints over his facebook comments, to the point that some have demanded he resign. I do not believe we should end anyone’s career over some facebook comments, especially our Sheriff with a near 40 year career. In closing, I say “Support Your Local Sheriff” and say “No to Mob Rule!”

Sincerely,

Dave Veraja

Sloatsburg