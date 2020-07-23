Senator David Carlucci’s Legislation to Honor Spring Valley Resident Sandra Wilson Passed in the NYS Senate

On Wednesday, Senator David Carlucci (D-Rockland/Westchester) passed legislation (S.8555a) through the New York State Senate to designate a portion of State Route 45 in the Village of Spring Valley, as the Sandra L. Wilson Memorial Highway. Sandra Wilson, a security guard was stabbed to death on February 18, 2020 at the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, New York. Police said 25-year-old, Blanchard Glaudin attacked 52-year-old, Wilson after she asked him to turn down his music.

Senator David Carlucci said, “Spring Valley resident, Sandra Wilson sadly was the victim of senseless violence. She was doing her job when a disturbed and violent individual attacked her. We need to recognize Wilson’s life and her legacy. She was someone who family and friends said was always kind, helpful and generous to others. My hope is her family, our community, and beyond remember Wilson with this roadway, and we honor her memory.”

Wilson began working at the Finkelstein Memorial Library as a clerk in 2011 and worked her way up through the ranks, obtaining her security guard certification in 2018 and being promoted to full-time Security Aide in 2019. Those who knew Wilson said she is remembered for her friendliness, her smile, her kindness and her honesty. Wilson is survived by her mother, Shirley Wilson, and her two sons and daughter. This legislation has also passed in the Assembly and is headed to the governor’s desk.