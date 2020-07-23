Palisades ‘dead zone’ being rectified

BEAR MOUNTAIN – Construction has begun for two new cell phone towers on the Palisades Interstate Parkway between Orange and Rockland counties. The new towers, one in Tomkins Cove and the other at Bear Mountain, are expected to be completed before the end of the summer. The dead-zone area is dangerous to travel without cell service and that was further exemplified when the state concerted its Anthony Wayne Recreation Area at Bear Mountain into a COVID-19 drive-through testing site this past spring and there was no cell service. State Senators James Skoufis and David Carlucci both pushed for the installation and now Verizon has begun the installation work. The towers are expected to be activated before the end of the year.

FROM MIDHUDSON NEWS