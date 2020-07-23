OLOMC Jubilee Celebration

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Submitted by Jeannine Rippa

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Tuxedo, celebrated 125 years of spiritual ministry. His Eminence, Timothy Cardinal Dolan was the main Celebrant for the Jubilee mass.

Some early written records of the parish are recorded in a marriage register of 1876-1895. By 1895, the cornerstone of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel was laid. In 1902, the Rector of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel was Father Peter Guinevan. Around 1906, the mission church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel became the parish church of St. Joan of Arc. In June 1974, Father John Tobin, then the administrator, became Pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

In August 2015, the Parishes of St. Joan of Arc, Sloatsburg, and of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Tuxedo, merged forming the Parish of “St. Joan of Arc – Our Lady of Mount Carmel” as the Archdiocesan parish-planning program “Making All Things New” began.

Masses and Sacraments are celebrated in both churches:

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, (Shrine of the Saints of the Hudson Valley), 5 Tobin Way, Tuxedo, NY and St. Joan of Arc, 32 Eagle Valley Road, Sloatsburg, NY.

Rev. Joseph A. Emmanuel is the Pastor for both churches and Douglas Adams serves as his Deacon.