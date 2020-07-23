O&R DONATES $20,000 TO FEED NEEDY HIT BY COVID-19 SHUTDOWNS; BRINGS O&R’S COVID-19 DONATIONS FOR FOOD PANTRIES TO $50,000

As the economic pain resulting from the pandemic deepens, Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R) today donated $1,000 each to 20 local organizations dedicated to feeding the growing numbers of our neighbors in need. Today’s grants bring the total amount O&R has donated to food pantries since the Covid-19 pandemic began to $50,000.

The organizations are:

In Rockland County, NY: Catholic Charities Community Services of Rockland, Rockland County Office for the Aging, St. Peter’s Church Food Pantry in Haverstraw, Helping Hands Interfaith Breakfast Program, Martin Luther King Multipurpose Center Food Pantry in Spring Valley, Tomche Shabbos of Rockland in Monsey, Salvation Army of Spring Valley and Sloatsburg Food Pantry.

In Orange County, NY : Salvation Army of Middletown, Salvation Army of Port Jervis, Country Kids Food Pantry in Washingtonville, Grace Episcopal Church Guild of St. Margaret Soup Kitchen in Middletown, Goshen Ecumenical Pantry, Kiryas Joel Community Council United Tabernacle Association, Florida Community Food Pantry and Greenwood Lake Food Pantry.

In Bergen County, NJ : Church of the Holy Communion (Norwood Food Pantry), Ramsey Responds and Closter Food Pantry.

In Passaic County, NJ: West Milford Presbyterian Church Food Pantry in West Milford

Today’s $20,000 donation follows O&R’s April $30,000 donation divided among three other outstanding food pantry organizations:

The Center for Food Action (CFA) in Bergen County, NJ,

Community Foundation for Orange and Sullivan, Inc. (CFOS) in Orange and Sullivan counties, NY. and

People to People in Rockland County, NY.

The 20 organizations, receiving grants today, operate in O&R’s service area, serve O&R customers and have previously partnered with O&R to help feed the community.

Follow the link to see the people behind People to People, Rockland’s largest food pantry in action. https://bcove.video/2O8Truo

O&R President and CEO Robert Sanchez said, “COVID-19 has created a food emergency the likes of which most of us have never seen. People are out of work. They are out of money. But they are not out of hope. Today’s donations prove that, while our neighbors in need are in distress, they are not alone, and they have not been forgotten.”