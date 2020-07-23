Man crashes car, flees, arrested

PHOTO FROM RAMAPO PD

AIRMONT – A driver struck a parked car in Airmont on Saturday afternoon then fled the scene, but he was in custody a short time later. Ramapo Town Police said the vehicle left the parking lot in which it was located and fled the scene, striking a utility pole on Campbell Avenue. The driver ran from the car, but had left identifying items behind. With assistance from Suffern Police Department and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was located and arrested. Police did not release his name on a Facebook post.

FROM MIDHUDSON NEWS