Free COVID-19 Testing Available In Spring Valley

New Testing Program Launches On Wednesday, July 22

All Are Welcome, Regardless Of Insurance Or Immigration Status

A new COIVID-19 testing program launches on Wednesday, July 22. The free testing is available to all, regardless of insurance or immigration status. The program will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice. The clinic will be held in the Town of Ramapo Cultural Arts Center at 64 North Main Street in Spring Valley.

If you or someone in your family is concerned that they may have COVID-19, please call 1-888-364-3065 to schedule a free testing appointment. COVID-19 symptoms can include a temperature of 100.5 degrees or higher, severe shortness of breath, a persistent cough, muscle aches, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and/or the loss of smell or taste.

Of the 672 deaths that have occurred due to COVID-19 in Rockland County, the highest number – 132 – has been recorded in the Spring Valley 10977 zip code, an area that also includes Chestnut Ridge, Hillcrest and New Square. Of the 13,798 reported cases of COVID-19 in Rockland County, the highest number – 3,014 – has also been recorded in the Spring Valley 10977 zip code, representing about 4.67 percent of the area’s 64,535 residents.

The Testing Center is made possible by a partnership involving New York State, the Town of Ramapo, Good Samaritan Hospital, Rockland County Legislator Toney L. Earl, the Village of Spring Valley and the Spring Valley Chapter of the NAACP.