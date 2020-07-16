Public Review and Comment Period Open for Grassy Point Road Bridge in Haverstraw

Highway Superintendent Charles “Skip” Vezzetti announced that public review and comment for the Federally funded $2 million Grassy Point Road Bridge Replacement Project is open. In lieu of a typical public information meeting and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the project plans are available for review online and in-person at the Rockland County Highway Department. Public input will be accepted through Friday, August 7, 2020. Project plans and alternatives can be accessed and reviewed online at: https://www.mgmclaren.com/ grassy-point-road-bridge/ . Comments, concerns, and suggestions should be emailed to: Joseph Pyzowski, P.E., Rockland County Highway Department Project Manager, pyzowskj@co.rockland. ny.us or James Bridges, P.E., McLaren Engineering Group, Consultant Project Manager, jbridges@MGMcLaren. com

Project plans and alternatives can be reviewed in-person at: the Rockland County Highway Department, 23 New Hempstead Road, New City, NY between 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, Monday – Friday. Comments can be handwritten and submitted at that time or submitted afterward.

Project Description and Schedule:

– The existing structure carrying Grassy Point Road (CR 108) (AKA Beach Road) over the Minisceongo Creek in the Town of Haverstraw has posed a safety concern to motorists and pedestrians. Recent bridge inspection reports revealed concrete spalling and delamination along the bridge fascia, concrete spalling undermining the railing supports and severely corroded girders including significant girder bottom flange deterioration. In response to identified deficiencies the structure has been posted for reduced vehicle weight limit.

– The project will completely replace the existing bridge with a modern structure capable of carrying all legal loads. The proposed bridge abutments will be supported on piles. The new bridge will be constructed adjacent to the existing structure in order to maintain traffic during construction until the new bridge is complete; at which time the approaches will be realigned and the existing bridge superstructure will be removed.

– It is anticipated that construction will begin around March/April of 2021 and should be complete with the new bridge and realigned roadway opened for use by the end of 2021.