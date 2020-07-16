Palisades Credit Union Park to host All-American Baseball Challenge Weekend schedule to begin July 23

While minor and independent professional baseball leagues have been canceled across the country this summer, professional-caliber baseball will return to Rockland County at the Palisades Credit Union Park on July 23 as part of the 6-team, All- American Baseball Challenge presented by Good Samaritan Hospital.

The 32-game schedule will feature the Rockland Boulders (not affiliated with the New York Boulders) and New York Brave playing at Palisades Credit Union Park; Sussex County Miners and Skylands Cardinals at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ; and the New Jersey Jackals and the Jersey Wise Guys will play at Yogi Berra Stadium in Montclair, NJ. All games will be held on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This all-star caliber, recreation league will feature top-level talent from both minor league and college baseball as part of the outdoor family fun series at Palisades Credit Union Park. “With Minor and Independent leagues shuttering for this season, we’ve had tremendous interest from very high level players who are anxious for a place to perform,” noted Shawn Reilly, President of NY BB, LLC. Players from the 2019 Jackals, Miners and Boulders are expected to participate. “We know there are many fans and families having baseball withdrawal this summer and this will allow them to watch America’s pastime in the safety of the fresh air and social distanced atmosphere of our beautiful ballpark.”

Palisades Credit Union Park, Rockland County’s premier outdoor family entertainment center, features drive in fireworks, movies and baseball and more this summer. A full promotion schedule for the baseball games will be announced shortly. In accordance with NYS guidelines, crowds will be extremely limited and masks required as part of the ballpark social distancing safety protocol. Schedule information and tickets will go on sale this week at www.palisadescreditunionpark.com.

The Boulders and Brave will hold an open tryout for players on Saturday, July 18 at 8 a.m. Registration is limited must be done in advance at PalisadesCreditUnionPark.com.