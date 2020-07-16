Man sustains ‘significant burns’ in Congers shed fire

CONGERS – A 63-year-old man sustained what Clarkstown Police called “significant burns” to his body when fire engulfed a shed structure at 6 Lakeview Court in Congers. The call came in around 12:20 p.m. on Friday, July 10 and when police arrived on the scene, they found the man lying on the ground in the vicinity of the structure that was engulfed in flames. Police said the man was treated by Congers-Valley Cottage Ambulance Corp and Rockland Paramedics Services and was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for further medical attention. The fire was extinguished by the Collage Cottage and Congers fire departments. The Clarkstown Police Detective Bureau is handing the investigation of the fire and injuries. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

