LOCAL PEARL RIVER RESIDENT ELECTED PRESIDENT OF LARGEST FDNY UNION

Local Peal River resident Andrew Ansbro has been elected President of the FDNY’s largest union, the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York, which represents 20,000 active duty and retired New York City Firefighters. Ansbro was elected in June of 2020 to the post, after serving as a UFA Delegate from 58 Engine in Harlem from 2005-2014 and a Marine Engineer Delegate from 2019-present. He assumes office on August 1.

Ansbro is a second generation civil servant. His father retired from the NYPD in 2002 as the Chief of the NYPD Transit Division. His brother Michael, is also a member of the FDNY, serving as a captain. Ansbro first joined the uniformed services as a Police Officer for the NYPD, for two years patrolling Midtown North and shortly thereafter being assigned to a plain clothes unit in Manhattan South.

In February of 2001, Andrew joined the Fire Department of New York. He was assigned to 58 Engine in Harlem, is a September 11 survivor, and helped the city in the recovery effort at ground zero. After thirteen years in 58 Engine in Harlem, Ansbro was then promoted to a Marine Wiper in 2014, and to Marine Engineer in 2018.

Ansbro served as a Docent at the 9/11 Tribute Center, telling his personal story from the World Trade Center attacks. During the coronavirus pandemic, Ansbro took it upon himself to advocate on behalf of firefighters, and arranged for priority testing and results for over 1,000 firefighters, regardless of rank or title, independent of the department and union.

Andrew Ansbro is 48-years-old, and was born-and-raised in Brooklyn, New York. Ansbro graduated from Xaverian High School, and continued his education to college, where he secured a degree in Computer Science and a minor in Environmental Science from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Andrew currently resides with his wife, Marie-Elena, and his four children, Fiona, Eleanor, Christian, and Andrew, Jr.

As president, Andrew hopes to help review and stabilize the Union’s financials. He will fight to restore the fifth firefighter, a position which allows firefighters to put out fires faster, saving life and property. Ansbro intends on fighting for firefighters, improving staffing, securing “tier two” pension benefits for newer members, as well as advocating on behalf of firefighters with the City and State elected officials.