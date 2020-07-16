HEALTH DEPARTMENT OFFERS FREE DRIVE-THRU RABIES VACCINATION CLINIC FOR CATS, DOGS, AND FERRETS ON SUNDAY, JULY 19

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert today announced that free rabies shots (vaccinations) are available for cats, dogs, and ferrets on Sunday, July 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Rockland County Fire Training Center, 35 Firemen’s Memorial Drive in Pomona. No appointment is needed. The shots are free; however, a $5 donation per animal will help defray our costs. Please download and print a Rabies Vaccination Release FORM and bring the completed and signed form to the clinic. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all attendees must limit the number of passengers and remain in the vehicle. Face masks or cloth face coverings are required for everyone in the vehicle.

“Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health problem in Rockland County. We remind all residents to make sure that their animals are immunized against rabies and that the vaccinations are kept up to date,” said Dr. Ruppert.

To get a free rabies shot:

Your dog, cat or ferret must be healthy.

Your pet must be older than three months.

Your dogs must be on a leash.

Your cats and ferrets must be on a leash or in a top-opening container.

New York State law requires that all dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age. Owners can be fined up to $250 if they fail to get their pets vaccinated and keep them up-to-date. All animal bites or contacts with animals suspected of having rabies must be reported to the Rockland County Health Department at 845-364-2656. After hours, callers should contact 845-364-8600. For more information on animal rabies or the vaccine, call the Rockland County Department of Health at 845-364-2594.