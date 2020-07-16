Child Care Subsidy Program Accepting Applications

Help is Available for Working Families

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Department of Social Services Commissioner Joan Silvestri announce that the Rockland County Department of Social Services Child Care Subsidy program is open and accepting applications for low income Rockland households. “With Rockland County now in Phase 4 of the NY Forward reopening plan and more residents returning to work, the need for affordable childcare is growing,” stated Commissioner Silvestri. “It’s vital that working families have safe, affordable childcare in place in order for Rockland to stay on track and keep moving forward.”

The Department of Social Services receives $8.7 million in funding to provide childcare subsidies to working families at little or no cost. The Child Care Subsidy program provides payments to safe and reliable licensed day care programs on behalf of families. The program covers full-time, part-time, after school, summer and non-traditional hours. “We are doing everything possible within County Government to support residents and businesses and facilitate a reopening in line with our ‘Safety First, People Always’ motto,” said County Executive Day. “We recognize the difficulties of working and managing childcare and this program goes a long way towards helping those most in need.”

Families eligible for subsidies have income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty threshold and the parent(s)/caregiver(s) must be working a minimum of 20 hours per week earning at least minimum wage.

200 percent of Federal Poverty Guidelines Chart

June 1, 2020, through May 31, 2021

Family Size Monthly Income Annual Income 1 $2,126 $25,520 2 $2,873 $34,480 3 $3,620 $43,440 4 $4,366 $52,400 5 $5,113 $61,360 6 $5,860 $70,320 7 $6,606 $79,280 8 $7,353 $88,240

For family units with more than eight members, add $746 monthly or $ 8,960 annually for each additi onal family member.

Minimum Wage 2020 2021 NYC $15.00 $15.00 Long Island and Westchester $13.00 $14.00 NJ $11.00 $12.00 Rockland $11.80 $12.50