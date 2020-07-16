CAR BREAK-INS IN RAMAPO

Ramapo Police Department is investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred in the town last night. In all of the incidents, the suspects gained entry into the vehicles through unlocked doors. RPD would like to remind residents of the following tips to help prevent becoming a victim of a break-in.

RPD reports that the majority of car break-ins reported involve cars parked in the owners’ driveways that are unlocked. Officers advise that no matter where you park (i.e. home, gym, coffee shop, store or gas station) always lock your doors. This type of theft is usually a crime of opportunity.