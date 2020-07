On Tuesday afternoon, officers from Clarkstown PD took a photo with a goat they found walking in the area of Eagle Ridge Way and Kingsgate Parkway in Nanuet on Tuesday. According to a CPD press release, the creature was “handled with kid gloves by the officers on scene, as they could tell how baaaaad the goat felt.”

Get it? He has been relocated to Hudson Valley Humane Society for the time being. If you recognize the goat or know who it belongs to call CPD at 845-639-5800.