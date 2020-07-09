Town of Clarkstown 2020 Summer Concert Series Schedule

Connect on Linked in

NEW CITY, NY – The Town of Clarkstown has released its 2020 summer concert series.

All concerts will be held at the Lake Nanuet Ballfield except where noted below. In case of inclement weather, all concerts will be held indoors at the Pascack Community Center.

All Concerts are from 7:30pm – 9:00pm

July 8th, Wednesday–Mighty Spectrum Band

July 14th, Tuesday–Country Fresh (Location: Congers Station Park)

July 15th, Wednesday–Amish Outlaws

July 22nd, Wednesday– Celtic Cross

July 29th, Wednesday – The Benjamins

July 30th, Thursday – Kick Start Charlie (Location: Nanuet Train Station)

August 4th, Tuesday– The Nerds

August 12th, Wednesday– The Cameos

August 19th, Wednesday– B-Street Band

* Photo is from the The Amish Outlaws performing last year at Germonds Pool.