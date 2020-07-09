TEMPLE BETH SHOLOM WELCOMES A NEW CANTOR

New cantor brings a focus on the power of relationships and her passion for Reform Judaism to TBS community

Cantor Meara Lebovitz has accepted a position with Temple Beth Sholom of New City, New York. She is thrilled to join the TBS family and brings her desire to support people in times of challenge, her commitment to creating joyous Jewish moments, and her recognition of the centrality of relationships.

Meara Lebovitz comes to the cantorate by way of a varied career that has included a six-year stint as High Holiday Cantorial Soloist at Hillel of The University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA; a Trumah Fellow at Kehillat HaLev, Tel Aviv, Israel; the Director of Jewish Life at URJ 6 Points Sports Academy, Greenboro, NC; a Religious School Teacher and B’nai Mitzvah Tutor at Temple Shaaray Tefila, New York, NY; a Cantorial Intern at Temple Israel, Westport, CT, a B’nai Mitzvah Tutor for Central Synagogue, New York, NY; a Cantorial Intern at North Country Reform Temple, Glen Cove, NY; and most recently a Cantorial Intern at Reform Congregation Oheb Sholom, Reading, PA. Cantor Lebovitz is also a long-time community leader, having volunteered in three different positions with the American Red Cross.

Temple Beth Sholom’s new cantor achieved a Bachelors of Music in Music Education, cum laude, at the prestigious University of Hartford’s Hartt School of Music; a Masters of Arts in Jewish Communal Service from Gratz College; studied Clinical Pastoral Education at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City; was

awarded a Masters of Sacred Music from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York City and was ordained in May, 2020.

Cantor Lebovitz is originally from Cherry Hill, NJ and has emigrated to Rockland County from Brooklyn, NY. The TBS congregation welcomes her with open arms this weekend as she begins her tenure with the synagogue with her first official service. She writes, “As a cantor, I offer my heart – joining congregants on the journey of Jewish life and learning, being present in times of crisis and sharing in times of joy. Together, we can help each person find their own voice, their own song to sing, their own connection to our Jewish story.”