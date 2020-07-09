Spring Valley man killed while walking on Palisades Parkway

POMONA – A Spring Valley man who was walking on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Pomona late Friday night, July 3 was struck and killed by a passing motorist. State Police identified the victim as Genoval Gonzalez Quintana, 47, who was killed around 11:15 p.m. near exit 12. The driver was returning home from work when he struck Quintana. While being questioned, police said it was determined he was not intoxicated and was not in possession of a cell phone. No charges have been filed. The investigation is continuing.

FROM MIDHUDSON NEWS