Spring Valley man arrested after violating order of protect, fighting with police

SPRING VALLEY – A 37-year-old Spring Valley man was committed to the Rockland County Jail on July 2 after he violated a stay-away order of protection from a woman and then violently fought with responding Spring Valley police officers. Police were called to 130 West Eckerson Road at around 11:10 a.m. by a woman who said her child’s father was there in violation of an active order of protection.

Officers found Tyrell Bridgers blocking the woman from escaping in her vehicle. He was known to the officers because he had been arrested on May 29 for physically laying his hands on the same woman during an incident in the police department’s parking lot during a supervised custody visit for their child.

Bridgers was also known to have a history of threatening and violent behavior and was known to have possessed firearms. Less than a week ago, he was arrested for smashing out a government employee’s car window with a brick. When he was told during this latest incident that he was under arrest, he refused to follow verbal directions and violently resisted arrest throwing punches at the officers. He was eventually subdued.

Bridgers was charged with harassment, criminal contempt, assault, obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. He was arraigned and remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.