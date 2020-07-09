Say No, Again, To Fracked Energy

To the Editor,

Our elected officials hold the power over our lungs. Do we want to suffer from the sole threat of COVID-19, or from the dual threat of coronavirus AND dramatically increased emissions? The Danskammer fracked gas power plant just north of our county in Newburgh, NY will increase greenhouse gas emissions by more than ten times — if its application for expansion gets approved. Wall Street will foot the bill for its conversion, but not for our copays and doctors visits. Legislators: please act now and pass a resolution urging Governor Cuomo to Stop Danskammer. It’s for our health.

Sincerely,

Jody E. Borhani-D’Amico

Orangeburg