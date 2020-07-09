Sacred Heart School in Suffern will not Reopen

SUFFERN, NY – The Office of the Superintendent of School of the Archdiocese of New York announced Thursday that 20 Catholic schools will not reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacred Heart School, located in the Village of Suffern, was one of the 20 schools announced that will not be reopening in the fall. “Children are always the most innocent victims of any crisis, and this COVID-19 pandemic is no exception,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan Archbishop of New York.

The following Catholic schools will not reopen this fall:

Corpus Christi School, Manhattan

Divine Mercy School, New Windsor

Holy Family School, New Rochelle

Nativity of Our Blessed Lady School, Bronx

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta School, Staten Island

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Pelham Manor

Our Lady of Pompeii School, Manhattan

Our Lady of the Assumption School, Bronx

Sacred Heart School, Suffern

St. Ann School, Yonkers

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Shrub Oak

St. John’s School, Kingsbridge, Bronx

St. Joseph-St. Thomas School, Staten Island

St. Luke School, Bronx

St. Patrick School, Bedford

St. Paul School, Yonkers

St. Peter School, Poughkeepsie

Sts. Peter & Paul School, Staten Island

Sts. Philip & James School, Bronx

St. Thomas Aquinas School, Bronx