Sacred Heart School in Suffern will not Reopen

SUFFERN, NY – The Office of the Superintendent of School of the Archdiocese of New York announced Thursday that 20 Catholic schools will not reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacred Heart School, located in the Village of Suffern, was one of the 20 schools announced that will not be reopening in the fall. “Children are always the most innocent victims of any crisis, and this COVID-19 pandemic is no exception,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan Archbishop of New York.
The following Catholic schools will not reopen this fall:
Corpus Christi School, Manhattan
Divine Mercy School, New Windsor
Holy Family School, New Rochelle
Nativity of Our Blessed Lady School, Bronx
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta School, Staten Island
Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Pelham Manor
Our Lady of Pompeii School, Manhattan
Our Lady of the Assumption School, Bronx
Sacred Heart School, Suffern
St. Ann School, Yonkers
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Shrub Oak
St. John’s School, Kingsbridge, Bronx
St. Joseph-St. Thomas School, Staten Island
St. Luke School, Bronx
St. Patrick School, Bedford
St. Paul School, Yonkers
St. Peter School, Poughkeepsie
Sts. Peter & Paul School, Staten Island
Sts. Philip & James School, Bronx
St. Thomas Aquinas School, Bronx