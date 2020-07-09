Meals on Wheels to Host 2020 Annual Golf Challenge at the New York Country Club

Meals on Wheels will once again host their Annual Golf Challenge on Monday, August 31 at the New York Country Club at 103 Brick Church Rd in Spring Valley New York. Registration and lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. with a 1 p.m. Tee Time. The day will include 18 holes of golf, lunch on the course, cocktails, dinner, and contests.

There are a number of sponsorship opportunities available including:

Host Sponsor—$3,000 (Only 1 Available*) – Recognition on all marketing materials, the program distributed to all players, two hole sponsor signs, and the opportunity to bring two foursomes to the event.

Golf Gift Sponsor—$2,000 (Only 1 Available*) – Recognition in the program distributed to all players, company or individual name on the gift given to each player, and opportunity to bring one foursome to the event.

Cocktail Hour & Dinner Sponsor—$2,000 – Recognition in the program distributed to all players and the opportunity to bring one foursome to the event.

Golf Cart Sponsor—$1,500 – Recognition in the program distributed to all players, company, or individual name posted on each golf cart used at the event, the opportunity to bring one foursome to the event.

Beer Cart Sponsor—$1,000 – Recognition in the program distributed to all players, name on beer cart, and opportunity to bring two golfers to the event.

Lunch Sponsor—$1,000 – Recognition in the program distributed to all players and the opportunity to bring two golfers to the event.

Driving Range Sponsor—$500 – Recognition in the program distributed to all players and sponsor sign on driving range.

Putting Green Sponsor—$250 – Recognition in the program distributed to all players and sponsors sign at putting green.

Hole Sponsor—$150 – Sign placed at one of the holes.