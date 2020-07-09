Full West of Hudson commuter train service resumes

NEW YORK – Metro-North’s Pascack Valley and Port Jervis Lines will resume full, regular train service effective Monday, July 6. Customers can access the NJ Transit train schedule page on NJ Transit’s website,  https://www.njtransit.com/train-to or on Metro-North’s West of Hudson Schedule page at http://web.mta.info/mnr/html/planning/schedules/linkwest.html

For all customers and employees traveling on the Pascack Valley and Port Jervis Lines, New Jersey Executive Order 125 requires the use of masks or face coverings during travel and while waiting for trains. Peak fares will be in effect during peak schedules. For details about this service change, see http://web.mta.info/mnr/html/mnr_woh_jul_6_2020.html

