Deck fire spreads to house in Ramapo

RAMAPO – A fire that started early Tuesday morning on the back deck of a house at 12 Ibeck Court in the Town of Ramapo spread to the interior of the residence leaving it uninhabitable. The police were called to the scene at around 2:10 a.m. where they found the fire that had extended from the deck into the inside of the home.

The Hillcrest Fire Department responded with assistance from departments from Spring Valley, Monsey, New City and Nanuet. Spring Hill Ambulance Corp was on standby at the scene. Accommodations were made for the residents involved. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

FROM MIDHUDSON NEWS