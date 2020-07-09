BounceU in Nanuet Announces Permanent Closure Due to Covid-19

To All our Customers and Friends,

First and foremost, we hope this note finds all of you doing well during this time of extreme stress and uncertainty.

It is with profound sadness that we announce that this location will be closing permanently. My family, and our dedicated staff worked tirelessly over the past 5 years to make BounceU Nanuet a safe and fun environment for the children in and around Rockland County. Unfortunately, the current unprecedented events surrounding COVID19 and the ongoing and prolonged forced closure of our business by NY State, put us in a position that is simply not recoverable. This is heartbreaking for us as we poured alot of love into this location.