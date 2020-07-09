A morning of prayer for America

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Jeannine Rippa

On Sat., July 4, 2020, Rockland County Catholic Coalition sponsored a Vigil for Life at the Marian Shrine, Filors Lane, Stony Point. A mission of Rockland County Catholic Coalition is to defend the irrefutable principle that innocent human life from conception until natural death should be respected and protected as sacred. Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament occurred at ten a.m., followed by a rosary. At noon, mass was celebrated for the unborn.