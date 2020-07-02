O&R CREW, LOCAL BEEKEEPER PARTNER TO RELOCATE HIVE TO FARM

There’s been a lot of buzz around O&R the past few days about what a line crew responding to a “wires down” call in Palisades found a couple of weeks ago. Turns out, it’s a sweet, “bee-utiful” story.

Late Thursday afternoon, June 11, O&R Overhead Line Supervisor Dan Goswick and his crew were dispatched to the scene of a fallen tree on overhead electric wires along Lawrence Lane in Palisades. When the crew arrived, it determined that this was no ordinary assignment.

“The tree trunk was hollowed out and we could tell there was a lot of activity inside, a lot of buzzing. So, we didn’t want to get too close.” Goswick explained.

On closer inspection, Goswick found that the downed tree was the home of a large hive of wild honeybees. As most of us are aware, honeybees are a pollinator insect critical for our food chain and are a valuable natural resource.