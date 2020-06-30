The Rockland County Office of Fire and Emergency Services and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad will conduct a fireworks safety demonstration. In 2019, an average of 243 people went to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Annual Report.
WHERE: Training Grounds (down the hill and behind the FTC), Fire Training Center, 35 Firemens Memorial Drive, Pomona, NY
WHEN: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020
To use fireworks more safely please follow these recommendations from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
- Do not allow young children to play with fireworks. Sparklers, a firework often considered by many to be the ideal “safe” device for the young, burn at very high temperatures and should be not be handled by young children.
- Older children should be permitted to use fireworks only under close adult supervision. Do not allow any running or horseplay.
- Set off fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from houses, dry leaves, or grass and other flammable materials.
- Keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies and for pouring on fireworks that fail to ignite or explode.
- Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
- Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.
- Never light fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.
- Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.
- Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.
- Check instructions for special storage directions.
- Observe local laws.
- Never have any portion of your body directly over a firework while lighting.
- Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.