The Rockland County Office of Fire and Emergency Services and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad will conduct a fireworks safety demonstration. In 2019, an average of 243 people went to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Annual Report.

WHERE: Training Grounds (down the hill and behind the FTC), Fire Training Center, 35 Firemens Memorial Drive, Pomona, NY

WHEN: 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020

To use fireworks more safely please follow these recommendations from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission: