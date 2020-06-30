Benefits of volunteering in the community are clear to see

We’re living in uncertain times at the moment. It can be easy to feel isolated and lonely, particularly if you were facing some difficulties in life prior to the latest events unfolding all around the globe.

Thankfully, we have many good samaritans doing their bit for the community in this time of need. Caribe Tapas has recently been leading the way, but so too has a number of different organisations and individuals looking to make a difference and help our fellow Rockland residents. There is always the need for more volunteers, though, especially in recent times.

So, with that in mind, we thought we’d highlight some of the benefits of volunteering and why it might make a difference to your life and the lives of others.

Connect with others and make new friends

There are many ways people connect with each other and make friends these days, be it via social media or a gaming forum where likeminded players are discussing how to use insta debit in CA and the like. When it comes to meeting likeminded individuals all fighting for the same cause, though, then you can’t really beat meeting people who all want to make an impact on the local community. Helping out on even the smallest of tasks can bring people together, especially when you know that your joint effort is changing lives, be it for people or organisations in need. Not only does this type of work help strengthen your ties to the community, but it enables you to meet new people in the process, strengthen your support network and enhance your social skills.

Volunteering is good for your mind and body

Doing a good deed – which is essentially what volunteering is – has been proven to combat the effects of stress, anger, and anxiety, alongside helping with depression and increasing self-confidence. Establishing a connection with a person or maintaining an animal in need delivers immense pleasure which can help fight off any negative thoughts which could lead to a downward spiral. You’ll achieve a sense of accomplishment, while keeping you mentally satisfied and happier in your self all-round.

Volunteering can aid your professional life

Current and prospective employers will love hearing about your service in the community. Helping others can lead people to develop new skills too, be it teamwork, communication, problem-solving, task management, project planning or organization. Fine-tuning these skills in a less formal setting can aid an individual massively in their professional life. Volunteering also provides people with the chance to test out a new career but without making a long-term commitment and being tied down to it. Overall, it’s a hugely rewarding experience, which can benefit a person massively.

Learn more about where you live

Arguably one of the biggest benefits of volunteering, especially locally, is the way in which it allows you to access and learn about various aspects of the community that you might not have known about or even considered learning about had you not volunteered. Not only could that provide a real insight into any issues locally, but it could also enable you to build up more of a connection with the area and, subsequently, improve your home life too. The tasks you’re helping with could also benefit the community and ultimately yourself. Not only can you help change the lives of individuals, but also the community as a whole.

There are a diverse range of volunteering opportunities. If you think it could be for you, then get involved. You’ll be making a real difference.