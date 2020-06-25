Town of Clarkstown Announces 2020 Summer Concert Series Schedule

The Town of Clarkstown is pleased to announce its 2020 summer concert series.
All concerts will be held at the Lake Nanuet Ballfield except where noted below. In case of inclement weather, all concerts will be held indoors at the Pascack Community Center.
All Concerts are from 7:30 – 9 p.m.
- July 8, Wednesday–Mighty Spectrum Band
- July 14, Tuesday–Country Fresh (Location: Congers Station Park)
- July 15, Wednesday–Amish Outlaws
- July 22, Wednesday– Celtic Cross
- July 29, Wednesday – The Benjamins
- July 30, Thursday – Kick Start Charlie (Location: Nanuet Train Station)
- August 4, Tuesday– The Nerds
- August 12, Wednesday– The Cameos
- August 19, Wednesday– B-Street Band