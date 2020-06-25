State Police arrest a Clarkstown man for Assault second

On June 23 State Police responded to Village Road in the town of Tuxedo for a hit and run. Upon arrival troopers interviewed a witness and learned that Dylan Macrino, 24, of Clarkstown was involved in a verbal altercation with another male.

Macrino struck the individual with his 2018 Ford Explorer and left the scene. Town of Tuxedo EMS treated the injured male and transported him to Good Samaritan Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Macrino came to the state police barracks in Monroe to be interviewed about the incident. Following the interview, Macrino was arrested for assault, second degree (felony) and criminal mischief, fourth degree (misdemeanor). Macrino was remanded to Orange County Jail on $1,000 cash bail, $7,000 bond, or $35,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Tuxedo Court on August 27 at 4 p.m.