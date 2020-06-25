ROCKLAND COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE NEWEST EMPLOYEE

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dominican Born Rocklander Becomes the Newest Legal Assistant

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II welcomed the newest Rockland County District Attorney’s Office employee. Rosibel Ventura Almonte was sworn in by the Honorable Roselina Serrano, Village of West Haverstraw Justice yesterday at the Rockland County Courthouse. Ms. Ventura was hired as a legal assistant, and after passing the BAR exam and admission to practice law, she will serve as an Assistant District Attorney. Currently residing in Pomona, she was born in the Dominican Republic and came to New York when she was 11 years old. After graduating from North Rockland High School, she completed her undergraduate education at CUNY New York. Rosibel continued on to attending Law School at University of Buffalo. She graduated in May and will sit for the BAR exam in September. District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh, II said, “I’m thrilled to add Rosibel to my team. She is a direct representative of our community. She is the picture of the American Dream. She came to this great country and took advantage of what we offer. Hard work and perseverance paid off and she is now a graduate of law school and will soon join the ranks as a prosecutor, protecting our community. My team is working diligently to have my office resemble our community. Diversity and dedicated prosecutors is what our residents demand.”