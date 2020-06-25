 POMONA, NY – County Executive Ed Day and the Rockland County Department of Public Transportation have announced summer detours on Transport of Rockland bus routes

Beginning Monday, June 29, TOR #93 will detour for the summer to serve the Spook Rock Swimming Pool parking lot at 171 Spook Rock Road in Suffern. On the TOR #93 bus schedules, refer to the times at Rockland Community College for the approximate pick up and drop off times at the pool. This seasonal detour will not change the rest of the schedule. Please note that the Town of Ramapo charges a fee for pool use and has use requirements that can be viewed here: www.ramapoparks.org.

On Saturday, June 27th and Saturday, July 4th, TOR #92 will detour as Pearl River closes East Central Avenue for sidewalk dining and shopping from 3 to 10 pm. TOR #92 passengers in Pearl River can meet buses at Gilbert Avenue and South Middletown Road, or at Route 304 and East Central Avenue.

TOR serves several parks, farmers markets and other summer venues throughout the County. TOR #93 passes near Kakiat Park in Suffern and goes to Harriman Park in Sloatsburg. TOR #91 passes near riverfront parks in Nyack and Haverstraw, plus parks in Pomona and New City. Check for schedules at www.rocklandbus.com.

Customers are reminded that, as per NYS Executive Order 202.18, individuals over age two (and able to medically tolerate it) must wear a mask or face covering over the nose and mouth when riding public transit. For trip planning assistance, go to www.rocklandbus.com or call the Transit Information Center at (845) 364-3333 (Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm).