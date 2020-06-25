Hit and Run: Bicyclist struck by car

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on June 20, 2020 the Clarkstown Police Department responded to the area of 27 Laurel Rd. in New City for a report of a vehicle accident involving a bicyclist. As officers arrived on scene the injured bicyclist, an adult male, 59, advised them that he was riding

east on Laurel Rd., when an unknown vehicle struck his rear tire causing him to fall, injuring himself. New City Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics provided medical aid and transported him to an area hospital.

The vehicle that struck the bicyclist and fled the scene without stopping, was last seen traveling eastbound on Laurel Rd. It has been described by witnesses as silver in color. The Clarkstown Police Department is asking for anyone who may have been in the area and has additional

information to contact the department at 845-639-5800. If you wish to submit an anonymous tip via the “RocklandCO DA” TIP411 app (available in the App store or Google Play). Text keyword ROCKLANDCODA to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.