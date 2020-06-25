FRONTIER LEAGUE SUSPENDS 2020 SEASON

Pomona, NY (June 24, 2020) – Today, the Board of Directors of the Frontier League announced the suspension of the entire 2020 Frontier League Championship season.

The New York Boulders, scheduled to play their first season in the league, will continue to explore all options to provide professional baseball this summer in a safe environment for our fans, players and staff. That is in addition to other safe, family-friendly entertainment we will provide for our community.

“Obviously this announcement is disappointing, but not unexpected,” Team President Shawn Reilly said. “We appreciate the effort that Bill Lee and all the Frontier League owners put into trying to find ways to salvage a 2020 season. For the last four months we, as a league, have dealt with the complexity and fluidity of the health requirements for each of our numerous states and local municipalities in an attempt to play as a league this summer.”

Reilly continued, “Unfortunately, with the continued uncertainty of Covid-19, we, as a league, will take this year off and look to restart in 2021. From last year when we hosted the joint All-Star game and we realized the merger of the Can-Am League and Frontier League was destined to happen, we couldn’t wait for opening day of 2020. Now we wait with the same anticipation for 2021 when we get to celebrate our 10th season.””

Reilly added, “This doesn’t mean there won’t be any Boulders baseball this summer. We are continuing to pursue other options for 2020, as we have done for the past several months. Our recent fan survey and sentiment shows overwhelming support for a return to play this season. Many have reached out individually and asked us to play to help heal our community. The Boulders takes our social contract with our stakeholders very seriously and we will exhaust every option to play baseball this summer in a safe environment.”

This past Saturday, June 20, Palisades Credit Union Park played host to the first Boulders Drive-In as the Boulders hosted a parking-lot drive-in fireworks event featuring live music followed by fireworks. Planned future attractions include “Movie Night at the Ballpark,” and additional fireworks nights, among others.

“It was great to see so many members of the Boulders’ family last Saturday” Reilly said. “It only adds to our commitment to make every effort to play baseball this summer, but the virus remains our top focus and we’ve been working closely with the local medical community and government officials to determine whether can do so in a safe manner.”

For updates and events schedule, check www.nyboulders.com, visit the Boulders’ Facebook page, or call 845-364-0009.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2020 schedule can be found at www.frontierleague.com.