Forcible Touching & Sexual Abuse

On Sunday June 7, 2020, Stony Point Police received a call from a resident advising that a male that was at the residence earlier at a party may have sexually abused her sister. Officers interviewed the caller and the victim and determined that the male suspect who had fled the scene prior to arrival, had gotten on to the couch the victim was sleeping on and touched her inappropriately. The victim advised officers that no further sexual activity took place and that when she asked the suspect what he was doing on the couch he left the residence. The suspect was identified by a family member of the victim and charges for the above listed offenses were filed. The defendant was arrested on June 13, 2020 at approximately 3:00PM on the listed charges. He was released without bail and issued an appearance ticket to return to Stony Point Justice Court on 8/6/2020 at 1:30PM.